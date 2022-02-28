US Markets
NDAQ

NYSE, Nasdaq halt trading in stocks of Russia-based companies

Contributor
John McCrank Reuters
Published

Nasdaq Inc and Intercontinental Exchange Inc's NYSE have temporarily halted the trading in stocks of Russia-based companies listed on their exchanges, their websites showed.

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O and Intercontinental Exchange Inc's ICE.N NYSE have temporarily halted the trading in stocks of Russia-based companies listed on their exchanges, their websites showed.

The halts were due to regulatory concerns as the exchanges seek more information following economic sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, said sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by John McCrank Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((john.mccrank@thomsonreuters.com Twitter @jmccrank; 1 646 223-6643; Reuters Messaging: john.mccrank.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NDAQ ICE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular