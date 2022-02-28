NYSE, Nasdaq halt trading in stocks of Russia-based companies

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O and Intercontinental Exchange Inc's ICE.N NYSE have temporarily halted the trading in stocks of Russia-based companies listed on their exchanges, their websites showed.

The halts were due to regulatory concerns as the exchanges seek more information following economic sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, said sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by John McCrank Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((john.mccrank@thomsonreuters.com Twitter @jmccrank; 1 646 223-6643; Reuters Messaging: john.mccrank.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.