NYSE to begin proceedings to delist common stock of ATI Physical Therapy

The NYSE announced that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Class A common stock of ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) from the NYSE. Trading in the Company’s Class A common stock will be suspended immediately. NYSE Regulation reached its decision to delist the Company’s Class A common stock pursuant to Section 802.01B of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual because the Company had fallen below the NYSE’s continued listing standard requiring listed companies to maintain an averageglobal marketcapitalization over a consecutive 30 trading day period of at least $15M. The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company’s Class A common stock upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff’s decision.

