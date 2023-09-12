News & Insights

US Markets
ED

NY's Con Edison building 1,500-MW Brooklyn hub to plug into offshore wind

September 12, 2023 — 01:29 pm EDT

Written by Anjana Anil and Harshit Verma for Reuters ->

Sept 12 (Reuters) - New York's Con Edison ED.N on Tuesday said it has broken ground on a transmission substation project, the Brooklyn Clean Energy Hub, to strengthen the region's power grid by serving as a plug-in point for future offshore wind power.

The substation, in Brooklyn's Vinegar Hill neighborhood, will serve as an interconnection point for up to 1,500 megawatts of wind power, enough to power 750,000 homes, the company said in a release.

Construction on the $810 million project is expected to commence in mid-2024, and the entire project is expected to go online before summer 2028, according to the company's website.

New York has mandated that 70% of the state's electricity come from renewable sources by 2030 and all power come from zero-emission sources by 2040.

U.S. offshore wind projects were facing inflation headwinds, supply bottlenecks and higher financing costs, which have eroded profitability of many projects, forcing some to cancel the agreements.

Rapid electrification is boosting power demand but also is straining the grid, as renewable resources struggle to replace fossil fuels that are being phased out, New York Independent System Operator said in early June.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ED

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.