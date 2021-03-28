NY’s Blockchain-Based COVID-19 Passport Is Now Live

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced its IBM’s blockchain-based digital health app for proving COVID-19 vaccination and test results is now live.

According to a release by the governor’s office, individuals will be able to either print out their pass or store it on their smartphones using the Excelsior Pass Wallet app much like a mobile airline boarding pass,.

The pass will be used to confirm an individual’s recent negative PCR or antigen test result or proof of vaccination to help fast-track the reopening of businesses and event venues.

Madison Square Garden and Times Union Center will said they will implement the pass. Other locations will be added as the program expands.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.