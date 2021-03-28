NY’s Blockchain-Based COVID-19 Passport Is Now Live

Cryptocurrencies

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced its IBM’s blockchain-based digital health app for proving COVID-19 vaccination and test results is now live.

  • According to a release by the governor’s office, individuals will be able to either print out their pass or store it on their smartphones using the Excelsior Pass Wallet app much like a mobile airline boarding pass,. 
  • The pass will be used to confirm an individual’s recent negative PCR or antigen test result or proof of vaccination to help fast-track the reopening of businesses and event venues.
  • Madison Square Garden and Times Union Center will said they will implement the pass. Other locations will be added as the program expands.

