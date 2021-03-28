NY’s Blockchain-Based COVID-19 Passport Is Now Live
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced its IBM’s blockchain-based digital health app for proving COVID-19 vaccination and test results is now live.
- According to a release by the governor’s office, individuals will be able to either print out their pass or store it on their smartphones using the Excelsior Pass Wallet app much like a mobile airline boarding pass,.
- The pass will be used to confirm an individual’s recent negative PCR or antigen test result or proof of vaccination to help fast-track the reopening of businesses and event venues.
- Madison Square Garden and Times Union Center will said they will implement the pass. Other locations will be added as the program expands.
Related Stories
- SNL Skit Uses Kate McKinnon as Janet Yellen and Slim Shady to Explain NFTs
- Can Crypto Create Cultural Revolutions?
- Soros Breaks Into Bitcoin
- Sentinel’s Decentralized VPN Protocol Launches on Cosmos Mainnet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.