Nyrstar's Port Pirie lead smelter to shut for 55 days

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Nystar's NYR.BR Port Pirie lead smelter in Australia will shut for 55 days to implement capital expenditure to improve emissions and operational performance, the Belgium-based company said on Tuesday.

The company declined to say how much lead Port Pirie produces.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Louise Heavens)

