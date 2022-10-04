US Markets

Nyrstar's Port Pirie lead smelter to shut for 55 days

Pratima Desai Reuters
Nystar's Port Pirie lead smelter in Australia will shut for 55 days to implement capital expenditure to improve emissions and operational performance, the Belgium-based company said on Tuesday.

The company declined to say how much lead Port Pirie produces.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai; Editing by Louise Heavens)

