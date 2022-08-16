Nyrstar to put Budel zinc operations on care and maintenance on Sept 1

Adds detail, background

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Nyrstar NYR.BR will put its zinc smelting operations at Budel in the Netherlands on care and maintenance from Sept. 1, the Belgian company said on Tuesday, citing "various external factors".

Skyrocketing power prices have spurred suspensions and cutbacks by zinc smelters throughout Europe.

Nyrstar did not specify the factors behind their decision, but a source close to the situation said electricity costs have increased by as much as 10 times while labour, freight and other costs also have increased.

Budel has the capacity to produce 315,000 tonnes of zinc a year, but has been operating at reduced capacity since late last year.

Last October, Nyrstar cut production by up to 50% at its three European zinc smelters - Budel, Balen in Belgium and Auby in northern France - due to the soaring price of electricity.

On Tuesday. Nyrstar said Balen and Auby continue to operate "at the curtailed production levels announced last year".

The situation at Buden will remain under review, it added.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.