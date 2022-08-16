Commodities

Nyrstar to put Budel zinc operations on care and maintenance on Sept 1

Reuters
LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Nyrstar NYR.BR will put its zinc smelting operations at Budel in the Netherlands on care and maintenance from Sept. 1, the Belgian company said on Tuesday, citing "various external factors".

