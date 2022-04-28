Commodities

Nyrstar to invest $284 mln in zinc electrolysis plant in Australia

Upasana Singh Reuters
Swiss zinc smelter Nyrstar NV said on Thursday it would invest A$400 million ($284 million) to build an electrolysis plant in Hobart as it looks to bolster the metal's production in Australia.

The investment includes funding of A$50 million from the Federal Coalition and A$20 million from the Tasmanian government.

Demand for zinc, a key element used in batteries and solar cells, has soared as the world transitions from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy, with the commodity's price also getting a boost from the Ukraine crisis.

The project has received regulatory approvals from the Environment Protection Authority of Tasmania and the Glenorchy City Council, the company said.

($1 = 1.4085 Australian dollars)

