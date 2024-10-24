News & Insights

Nyrstar NV Updates on Judicial Investigation Transfer

October 24, 2024 — 06:02 pm EDT

Nyrstar (GB:0RH8) has released an update.

Nyrstar NV has announced that the judicial investigation concerning the company has been transferred from Mechelen to Antwerp, with Nyrstar committed to fully cooperating with the ongoing proceedings. The company, listed on Euronext Brussels, continues to focus on navigating the legal challenges while maintaining transparency with stakeholders.

