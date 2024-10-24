Nyrstar NV Updates on Judicial Investigation Transfer

Nyrstar (GB:0RH8) has released an update.

Nyrstar NV has announced that the judicial investigation concerning the company has been transferred from Mechelen to Antwerp, with Nyrstar committed to fully cooperating with the ongoing proceedings. The company, listed on Euronext Brussels, continues to focus on navigating the legal challenges while maintaining transparency with stakeholders.

For further insights into GB:0RH8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.