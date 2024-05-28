Nyrstar NV Faces Consolidated FSMA Sanction Case

Nyrstar (GB:0RH8) has released an update.

Nyrstar NV has issued an update on its ongoing sanction procedure with the FSMA, revealing that the case against the company has been merged with the case against its former directors, with a procedural timetable now set. The company remains tight-lipped about the details of the process, which concerns a potential administrative fine, and has added some information to its website while emphasizing the confidentiality of the procedure.

For further insights into GB:0RH8 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.