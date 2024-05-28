News & Insights

Nyrstar NV Faces Consolidated FSMA Sanction Case

May 28, 2024 — 05:48 pm EDT

Nyrstar (GB:0RH8) has released an update.

Nyrstar NV has issued an update on its ongoing sanction procedure with the FSMA, revealing that the case against the company has been merged with the case against its former directors, with a procedural timetable now set. The company remains tight-lipped about the details of the process, which concerns a potential administrative fine, and has added some information to its website while emphasizing the confidentiality of the procedure.

