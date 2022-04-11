US Markets
NYMEX suspends trading of Russian platinum, palladium produced after April 8

Eileen Soreng Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

The New York Mercantile Exchange Inc (NYMEX) has said that platinum and palladium produced by two Russian refineries after April 8 cannot trade on the exchange.

Metals produced by Krastsvetmet and Prioksk after April 8 will not be eligible for warranting and delivery until further notice, exchange operator CME Group said in a notice on Friday.

But the metals produced by those refineries up to April 8 are still eligible to trade, it added.

The suspension followed similar action by the London Platinum and Palladium Market that blocked platinum and palladium produced by Krastsvetmet and the Prioksky Plant of Non-Ferrous Metals amid the conflict in Ukraine.

