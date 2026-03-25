Is NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (LRND) a Strong ETF Right Now?

A smart beta exchange traded fund, the NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (LRND) debuted on 02/08/2022, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

But, there are some investors who would rather invest in smart beta funds; these funds track non-cap weighted strategies, and are a strong option for those who prefer choosing great stocks in order to beat the market.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $206.53 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. LRND is managed by New York Life Investments. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the NYLI U.S. LARGE CAP R&D LEADERS INDEX before fees and expenses.

The NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders Index provides exposure to innovative companies by investing in U.S. large-cap equity securities of companies that have high research and development spending.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.14%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.72%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

For LRND, it has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector --about 55.8% of the portfolio --while Telecom and Healthcare round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) accounts for about 14.23% of the fund's total assets, followed by Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

LRND's top 10 holdings account for about 68.1% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, LRND has lost about -7.91%, and is up about 11.95% in the last one year (as of 03/25/2026). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $28.24 and $41.65.

LRND has a beta of 1.07 and standard deviation of 16.83% for the trailing three-year period. With about 108 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk .

Alternatives

NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks S&P 500 Index and the Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF Shares (VOO) tracks S&P 500 Index. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $682.78 billion in assets, Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF Shares has $833.23 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VOO changes 0.03%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (LRND): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.