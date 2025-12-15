NYKREDIT MARKETS Maintains LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, NYKREDIT MARKETS maintained coverage of LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCPK:LVMHF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.65% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is $751.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $511.00 to a high of $1,008.29. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.65% from its latest reported closing price of $796.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne is 93,904MM, an increase of 13.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 35.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne. This is an decrease of 88 owner(s) or 11.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVMHF is 0.71%, an increase of 8.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.64% to 36,294K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,299K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,166K shares , representing an increase of 5.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVMHF by 20.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,792K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVMHF by 6.88% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 1,078K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 815K shares , representing an increase of 24.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVMHF by 19.92% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 936K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVMHF by 6.40% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 900K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 870K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LVMHF by 30.23% over the last quarter.

