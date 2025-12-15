NYKREDIT MARKETS Maintains Danske Bank A (DNKEY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, NYKREDIT MARKETS maintained coverage of Danske Bank A (OTCPK:DNKEY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.04% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Danske Bank A is $24.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.23 to a high of $28.72. The average price target represents an increase of 61.04% from its latest reported closing price of $15.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Danske Bank A is 48,295MM, a decrease of 13.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danske Bank A. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNKEY is 0.13%, an increase of 11.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.13% to 250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meritage Portfolio Management holds 173K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNKEY by 8.72% over the last quarter.

PRAY - FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing a decrease of 55.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNKEY by 33.24% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNKEY by 0.19% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNKEY by 10.43% over the last quarter.

