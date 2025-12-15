NYKREDIT MARKETS Maintains Carlsberg A (CABJF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, NYKREDIT MARKETS maintained coverage of Carlsberg A (OTCPK:CABJF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.59% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carlsberg A is $152.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $115.37 to a high of $224.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.59% from its latest reported closing price of $135.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carlsberg A is 78,356MM, a decrease of 4.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 62.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlsberg A. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABJF is 0.26%, an increase of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 23,231K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 3,769K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 2,766K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,683K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABJF by 0.43% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 1,630K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,330K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,290K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABJF by 12.30% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,172K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABJF by 2.08% over the last quarter.

