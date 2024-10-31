News & Insights

Stocks

NYK Reorganizes Logistics Business for Efficiency

October 31, 2024 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (JP:9101) has released an update.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) is reorganizing its logistics business by transferring shares of Yusen Logistics to its subsidiary, Yusen Logistics Global Management Co., Ltd., effective January 2025. This move aims to enhance global management capabilities and streamline decision-making within the group. Yusen Logistics will become a second-tier subsidiary, allowing for a more efficient organizational structure.

For further insights into JP:9101 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NYUKF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.