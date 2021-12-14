NYDIG valued at $7 billion after latest funding

Dec 14 (Reuters) - NYDIG on Tuesday said it raised $1 billion in fresh capital in a funding round led by WestCap with participation Bessemer Venture Partners, valuing the bitcoin company at more than $7 billion.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

