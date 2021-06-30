Cryptocurrencies

NYDIG, NCR to Bring Crypto Purchases to 650 Banks: Report

Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
A partnership between NYDIG and enterprise payments provider NCR will make crypto purchases available to 650 banks and credit unions.

  • The initiative is in response to demand from NCR banking clients whose customers have been buying crypto through outside exchanges, according to a Forbes report Wednesday.
  • These clients will now be able to access crypto trading through their banking apps, with NYDIG providing custody.
  • The partnership could bring crypto to 24 million customers across the 650 banks that NCR services.
  • “A lot of these banks have seen that one of the biggest outflows from their depositors is moving money from the bank to exchanges like Coinbase,” said Yan Zhao, co-founder of Stone Ridge, sister company of NYDIG.
  • “And so that’s part of why banks are so excited to have this capability for themselves and for their consumers.”

