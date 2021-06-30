NYDIG, NCR to Bring Crypto Purchases to 650 Banks: Report

A partnership between NYDIG and enterprise payments provider NCR will make crypto purchases available to 650 banks and credit unions.

The initiative is in response to demand from NCR banking clients whose customers have been buying crypto through outside exchanges, according to a Forbes report Wednesday.

These clients will now be able to access crypto trading through their banking apps, with NYDIG providing custody.

The partnership could bring crypto to 24 million customers across the 650 banks that NCR services.

“A lot of these banks have seen that one of the biggest outflows from their depositors is moving money from the bank to exchanges like Coinbase,” said Yan Zhao, co-founder of Stone Ridge, sister company of NYDIG.

“And so that’s part of why banks are so excited to have this capability for themselves and for their consumers.”

