Cryptocurrencies

NYDIG Expects to Hold $25B in Bitcoin for Institutional Clients by Year End

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Stone Ridge CEO Ross Stevens speaks to Michael Saylor at World.Now.

Stone Ridge Asset Management’s bitcoin spinoff firm – NYDIG – already has enough institutional buy orders lined up to push its bitcoin (BTC) holdings over $25 billion by the end of 2021, according to CEO Ross Stevens.

  • “I am confident we’ll have over $25 billion of bitcoin [by EOY 2021]. I just got this order book. I’m not guessing, I see what’s happening,” Stevens told MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Tuesday.
  • NYDIG currently manages $6 billion in bitcoin for its 280 institutional clients, with at least 96 more waiting in the wings, Stevens said. He said NYDIG can onboard at least 75 a month.
  • “I didn’t realize there were so many institutions moving so aggressively into this space,” Saylor said. He has personally shepherded over $1 billion in bitcoin buys for MicroStrategy this year.
  • Stevens delivered the first bitcoin-focused talk of MicroStrategy’s annual World.Now conference.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More