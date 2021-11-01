NYDIG Acquires Bitcoin Payments App Bottlepay

The institutional Bitcoin services company bought the European Lightning Network payments app for an undisclosed amount.

NYDIG has acquired Lightning Network payments app Bottlepay to integrate the Bitcoin second-layer to its platform.

"We believe that the next chapter of Bitcoin will be about Bitcoin – big B – the network," NYDIG said.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bitcoin-focused financial services firm NYDIG announced the acquisition of payments app Bottlepay, which leverages the Bitcoin Lightning Network to make small and frequent payments feasible for businesses and consumers in Europe. The deal's financial terms were not disclosed.

"We believe that the next chapter of Bitcoin will be about Bitcoin – big B – the network," said Ross Stevens, founder and executive chairman of NYDIG, and Robert Gutmann, co-founder and CEO of NYDIG, in a joint statement. "NYDIG is on a mission to bring bitcoin to all, and this acquisition brings us one step closer to fulfilling that goal. We are excited to welcome Bottlepay to the NYDIG team."

U.K.-based Bottlepay allows European users to transact BTC via Lightning on social media platforms by mentioning the accounts of the payments company and the receiver. The platform, established in 2019, also allows users to send other currencies like pound sterling and euros instantly and without fees.

"When we set out to build Bottlepay, we wanted to unlock the financial infrastructure of the future," said Bottlepay founder Pete Cheyne. "We believe we've done so in a way that will revolutionize the payments industry and make it more equitable for everyone from small businesses and creators to end consumers. We're excited to be joining an industry leader like NYDIG who shares our vision for the future of money."

Through the acquisition of Bottlepay, NYDIG will integrate the app's Lightning Network infrastructure into its full-stack Bitcoin platform. NYDIG provides institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals with tailored Bitcoin services, including asset management, brokerage, and financing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.