NYCB total deposits drop 7% to $77.2 billion, shares fall

March 7 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp NYCB.N disclosed on Thursday it held deposits of $77.2 billion, down roughly 7% from the $83 billion it had on Feb. 5, sending its shares down 3.3% before the bell.

The lender also said its strategic initiatives for the year include lowering its commercial real estate exposure.

NYCB on Wednesday said it had raised $1 billion from investors including former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Liberty Strategic Capital and named a former Comptroller of the Currency its new CEO.

