NYCB stock falls after bank discloses 7% drop in deposits

By Manya Saini and Niket Nishant

March 7 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp's NYCB.N shares fell 3.5% premarket on Thursday after it disclosed a fall in deposits over the last month, weakening some investor optimism from a $1 billion capital infusion the bank had secured a day ago.

NYCB reported total deposits of $77.2 billion as of March 5, lower than $83 billion a month ago.

The disclosure comes a day after the lender announced a $1 billion capital infusion from an investor consortium led by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's firm and named ex-financial regulator Joseph Otting as its CEO.

The measures, the latest in a series intended to arrest a persistent stock rout, had helped NYCB close 7.5% higher a day earlier and rise in premarket trade on Thursday, before it revealed the drop in deposits.

The capital injection came almost a year after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank ignited widespread concerns over the health of the U.S. regional banking sector and its heavy exposure to commercial real estate, which could lead to steep losses in loan portfolios.

"This capital infusion coupled with adding several big names in the banking space to the board of directors should give both depositors and investors comfort," Piper Sandler analysts said.

The bank's troubles began late in January when it reported a surprise loss and slashed its dividend. Last week, it came under renewed pressure after flagging "material weakness" in internal controls and revising its loss to more than 10 times what was previously disclosed.

The company is set to host an investor conference later on Thursday morning. At least three brokerages cut their price targets on the stock.

"While this deal provides a much-needed lifeline to NYCB, it is tremendously dilutive to common shareholders," analysts at Wedbush said.

On Thursday, the bank also reduced its quarterly dividend to 1 cent per share, lower than the 5 cents it had announced in January, when it slashed its dividend by 70%.

'MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS'

Most analysts cheered the capital injection and management shuffle, but some remain concerned about NYCB's future, saying the bank still has a long way to go to repair the damage.

New CEO Otting, the third to take the top job in weeks, is a banking industry veteran who served as the 31st Comptroller of the Currency. He is credited with reviving IndyMac, a mortgage lender Mnuchin bought out of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's receivership in 2009 with an investor group.

"Even the link with the OCC (Office of the Comptroller of the Currency) may not be the glowing endorsement that it seems, given that it was the OCC waived through NYCB's acquisition spree that has done so much to get it in trouble in the first place," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

NYCB's acquisition of Flagstar Bank in 2022 and Signature Bank's assets last year pushed its assets above $100 billion, subjecting it to tougher regulations imposed on lenders of that scale. NYCB had to cut its quarterly dividend by 70% to build capital.

Other strategic actions being contemplated by NYCB and the fallout to the deposit base would be some issues to look out for on the call, he added.

