NYCB shares drop as rate worries add to CRE exposure risk

Recasts throughout after CPI data

Feb 13 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp NYCB.N shares fell more than 3% after inflation data on Tuesday on investor worries that delays to interest-rate cuts could worsen the bank's woes from its exposure to stressed U.S. commercial real estate (CRE) sector.

Consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.3% in January compared to the 0.2% that economists polled by Reuters had forecast, data released by the Labor Department showed.

The KBW Regional Banking index .KRX fell 3.3% and has lost around 8.4% so far this year. Shares of other banks, including Western Alliance Bancorp WAL.N and Comerica CMA.N, fell more than 3% each.

Investors fear that higher borrowing costs and low occupancy rates for office spaces could exacerbate the stress on lenders exposed to chances of defaults by borrowers in the CRE sector.

Since posting a quarterly loss due to higher provisions and slashing its dividend on Jan. 31, the market value of the New York-based bank has dropped by nearly $4 billion.

The steep slide in its shares began to ease last week after the lender named banking veteran and turnaround expert Alessandro DiNello its executive chair.

He promised to reduce NYCB's exposure to CRE by either selling the loans under that portfolio or allowing them to run off the balance sheet naturally.

On Friday, DiNello and a handful of other top executives also purchased more than $870,000 worth of lender's shares, in an attempt to bolster confidence in the ailing stock.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

