NYC Transit expects return of Bombardier subway cars to service this week

By Allison Lampert

MONTREAL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - New York City Transit expects subway cars recently built by Bombardier BBDb.TO to return to service this week, after an estimated 300 cars were yanked earlier in the month because of safety concerns, agency president Andy Byford said on Tuesday.

"The good news is, subject to confirmation, we are expecting a return to service this week of the R179 trains," Byford told a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) committee meeting.

Canada's Bombardier is facing pressure in its transportation division, its largest unit by revenues, over a handful of problematic rail contracts, primarily in Europe.

The plane-and-train-maker shed nearly a third of its value last week after warning its 2019 profits would be lower because of contract problems in the rail division, which incurred a $350 charge.

Bombardier stock rose 1.64% in midday trading on Tuesday.

Earlier in January, North America's largest public transportation agency directed the subway cars to be temporarily removed from service to address a "suspected systemic issue involving the door mechanism."

It was the latest concern by the agency, a longstanding Bombardier customer, over the long-delayed R179 car order, which was initially expected to be completed in 2017 for around $600 million.

Byford said inspections and adjustments of all door systems and software upgrades "are now all complete for the entire R179 fleet. That's 298 cars."

Bombardier was not immediately available to comment.

Engineering consultant LTK, acting as a third party, signed off on the inspections, Byford said, which included an additional 20 subway cars that have not yet been put into service.

"Bombardier and their independent safety advisor have issued formal written statements assessing the actions taken to date and giving their assurance that the fleet is safe to return to service," he said.

New York City Transit and LTK were reviewing the information provided by Bombardier in support of those assessments, he said.

"Once - and only once - all parties concur we expect the fleet to return to service," he added.

