Companies

NYC Transit expects return of Bombardier subway cars to service this week

Contributor
Allison Lampert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

New York City Transit expects subway cars recently built by Bombardier to return to service this week, after the estimated 300 cars were yanked earlier in the month because of safety concerns over the doors, agency president Andy Byford said on Tuesday.

MONTREAL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - New York City Transit expects subway cars recently built by Bombardier BBDb.TO to return to service this week, after the estimated 300 cars were yanked earlier in the month because of safety concerns over the doors, agency president Andy Byford said on Tuesday.

"The good news is, subject to confirmation, we are expecting a return to service this week of the R179 trains," Byford told a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) committee meeting.

Bombardier is facing pressure in its transportation division, its largest unit by revenues, over a handful of problematic rail contracts, primarily in Europe.

(Reporting By Allison Lampert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular