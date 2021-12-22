NYC Residents Who Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot by Dec. 31 Will Get $100

Image source: Getty Images

If you live in New York City and have yet to get your COVID-19 booster shot, doing so before the end of the year may pay off. That's because Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that NYC residents who get their booster shots by Dec. 31 are eligible for a cash incentive. You can do your part for public health and earn some extra money in the process.

The omicron variant is the latest identified COVID-19 strain, and it's spreading rapidly. As we approach the final days of 2021, many cities within the United States have a high number of positive cases and are seeing a greater number of hospitalizations.

As the pandemic continues, leaders are encouraging Americans to get vaccinated and get boosters to minimize severe illness and hospitalization.

NYC residents who get their booster shots will get $100

New York City has reported a record number of COVID-19 cases during the last few days. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a limited-time cash incentive to encourage more residents to get their booster shots. If you have been meaning to schedule your booster shot appointment, you may want to consider doing so before the end of the year.

New York City residents who get their booster shots from Dec. 21 through Dec. 31, 2021, will be eligible for a $100 cash incentive. To qualify for this incentive, you must get your booster shot at a city-run vaccine site or a SOMOS partner vaccination site. If you're interested in getting your booster shot, you can find a vaccination site and schedule your appointment.

Amid the surge in positive cases, New Yorkers have been waiting in long testing lines to get tested for COVID-19. The city has announced it will offer additional mobile and fixed testing sites by the end of this week to meet the demand for testing. This move will hopefully cut down on long waits for testing.

What to do with extra cash

Whether you're taking advantage of a vaccine incentive or you've received a holiday bonus, you may be wondering what to do with extra cash. Saving extra money for a future expense can be beneficial. Unexpected expenses may come up throughout the following year.

We recommend opening a savings account for your savings goals. If you don't yet have an account, here's a list of the best savings accounts.

Another option is to use the extra cash for last-minute holiday shopping. It's a busy time of year, and sometimes we end up putting off making purchases either due to an overly busy schedule or financial stress. Using your $100 booster cash incentive for a few extra gifts may be an excellent idea if you still have shopping to do.

The end of the year is a perfect time to think ahead about your financial goals. It's never too late to set new financial goals and take steps to improve your finances. If you want to learn more about money, take a look at our personal finance resources.

