NYC Congestion Pricing Makes Traveling By Car More Expensive

Being a driver or passenger in Manhattan will be getting more expensive. Details of how much the first congestion pricing plan in the U.S. will cost have been released. The toll will apply to most motorized vehicles that drive in the Manhattan Central Business District during designated hours. Passengers of taxi and ride share services will have an additional fee added to the fare.

There are schedules for both peak and off peak pricing. Vehicles that pay any way other than using the E-ZPass electronic toll system will pay significantly more. For instance, the peak price for passenger vehicles is $15.00 with E-ZPass and $22.50 without. The tolls for non E-ZPass users are on average 66.6% more.

Officials have not made an announcement about the timeline just yet. A tentative start date of June 15 was referenced during a hearing of one of the pending lawsuits trying to derail the congestion pricing plan according to Bloomberg news.

Where is the toll zone?

The Central Business District (CBD) Tolling Program is the official name of the congestion pricing program that will take effect sometime this year in parts of Manhattan.

Drivers will be charged a toll to enter the Manhattan Central Business District that begins in Manhattan south of and including 60th Street all the way down to the southern tip of the Financial District. The plan excludes the FDR Drive, the West Side Highway and the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel connection to West St. Vehicles will be charged the full toll if they deviate from these highways or connections.

How do you pay the toll?

Drivers will be able to use their E-ZPass tags as they already do to pay tolls on other roads, bridges and tunnels. For those who do not have E-ZPass, a bill will be sent by mail to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Consider getting an E-ZPass transponder and drive to Manhattan if you don't have one. The tolls are 66.6% higher when you pay any way other than E-ZPass.

How much will drivers be charged?

Below is the schedule of toll fees that will be charged based on the type of vehicle being used in the congestion zone.

Are there any exemptions to the toll?

New York City has exempted many, but not all, city owned vehicles. Qualifying authorized emergency vehicles, such as ambulance and fire trucks, will be exempt from the congestion tax. Specialized government vehicles not intended for general transportation, including street sweepers, sanitation trucks, and roadway repair equipment, will also be exempt from the congestion tax.

There is no information about who will be responsible for paying the congestion tax on the non-exempt city-owned vehicles that enter the zone.

Exemptions: There are exemptions for qualifying vehicles transporting people with disabilities and disabled individuals can apply for an exemption for their car or one they designate. Transit buses and commuter buses will also qualify but sightseeing buses will pay the toll. Information about how to qualify or apply for exemptions has yet to be released

There are exemptions for qualifying vehicles transporting people with disabilities and disabled individuals can apply for an exemption for their car or one they designate. Transit buses and commuter buses will also qualify but sightseeing buses will pay the toll. Information about how to qualify or apply for exemptions has yet to be released Tunnel crossing credits: Vehicles using E-ZPass and entering in the daytime via one of the four tolled entries in the CBD (Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnels, Queens-Midtown Tunnel, and Hugh L. Carey Tunnel) will be eligible for a credit. The schedule of proposed credits can be found at the MTA's website at mta.info. There is no tunnel credit during off peak hours

Vehicles using E-ZPass and entering in the daytime via one of the four tolled entries in the CBD (Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnels, Queens-Midtown Tunnel, and Hugh L. Carey Tunnel) will be eligible for a credit. The schedule of proposed credits can be found at the MTA's website at mta.info. There is no tunnel credit during off peak hours Low-income drivers: Drivers that receive SNAP, WIC, or TANF benefits or whose household federal adjusted gross income is no more than $50,000 may be eligible for a 50% discount from the peak period passenger vehicle toll rate on their eleventh trip and all trips thereafter in a calendar month

