NYC ban on firing fast food workers without cause upheld by appeals court

Jan 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected claims by restaurant trade groups that a novel New York City law requiring fast food businesses to have just cause to fire workers amounts to a forced unionization scheme.

A three-judge panel of the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the city's 2021 law merely sets minimum labor standards designed to promote job stability for fast food workers and is not preempted by U.S. labor law.

The law says fast-food workers may be fired or have their hours cut only if they fail to perform their job duties or engage in misconduct. The law applies to businesses with 30 or more locations nationally.

The Restaurant Law Center and the New York State Restaurant Association argued that the law, which had the backing of unions, was an attempt to impose requirements normally only seen in collective bargaining agreements after years of unsuccessful efforts to unionize fast-food workers.

On Friday, 2nd Circuit Judge Alison Nathan wrote for the court that U.S. labor law "leaves undisturbed states’ broad police powers to regulate substantive labor standards, which serve as the backdrop for the employment negotiations governed by federal law."

The groups did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The New York City Law Department in a statement said: "We are pleased that the court rejected this unfounded challenge to the Wrongful Discharge Law, which protects vulnerable fast food workers from arbitrary termination."

The city's law was the first and remains the only of its kind banning at-will employment in the fast food industry. Supporters of the law have said it was a necessary response to unpredictable work schedules and a lack of job security for workers.

The restaurant groups sued the city in 2021, claiming the law was invalid under the National Labor Relations Act because it involves issues that should be left to the collective bargaining process.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan tossed out the case in 2022. She said the law was no different than numerous state and local laws that set minimum employment standards, such as a minimum wage.

The groups had also claimed that a provision of the city's law allowing workers to bring wrongful discharge claims in arbitration was invalid under the Federal Arbitration Act, because it does not require employers' consent to forego court proceedings.

Cote in dismissing that claim said the FAA does not expressly preempt laws compelling arbitration, so the city's law was valid. The groups did not appeal that part of Cote's decision.

Nathan was joined by Circuit Judge Barrington Parker. Former Circuit Judge Rosemary Pooler, who died in August, was originally a member of the panel.

The case is Restaurant Law Center v. City of New York, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-491.

For the groups: William Peterson of Morgan Lewis & Bockius and Angelo Amador of the Restaurant Law Center

For the city: Elina Druker of the New York City Law Department

