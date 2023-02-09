NY Times (NYT) Q4 Earnings Beat, Subscription Revenues Up Y/Y

The New York Times Company NYT delivered fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 59 cents a share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents and increased 37.2% from the prior-year reported figure. Total revenues of $667.5 million came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $647 million and improved 12.3% year over year.



Markedly, subscription revenues rose during the quarter. Both digital and print advertising revenues increased from the year-ago period. The New York Times Company is gradually heading toward its goal of 15 million subscribers by the end of 2027.

Subscription Revenues Rise

Subscription revenues of $414.1 million grew 17.9% year over year. The upside was primarily due to an increase in the number of subscribers to the company’s digital-only products, the benefits of subscriptions graduating to higher prices from introductory promotional pricing, the inclusion of subscription revenues from The Athletic and the impact of additional six days in the quarter.



Subscription revenues from digital-only products jumped 31% to $269.2 million. However, print subscription revenues fell 0.6% to $144.9 million due to lower domestic home delivery revenues, which declined 0.6%.

The New York Times Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

The New York Times Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The New York Times Company Quote

The company ended the quarter with roughly 9.55 million paid subscribers, with about 10.98 million paid subscriptions across its print and digital products. Of the 9.55 million subscribers, approximately 8.83 million were paid digital-only subscribers, with roughly 10.26 million paid digital-only subscriptions. There was a net increase of 240,000 digital-only subscribers and 240,000 digital-only subscriptions compared with the preceding quarter.



Management envisions first-quarter 2023 subscription revenues to increase about 6-9%, with digital-only subscription revenues anticipated to rise approximately 13-16%.

A Look at Advertising Revenues

Total advertising revenues of $179.2 million witnessed an increase of 1.4% from the prior-year period. Print advertising revenues rose 2.6% to $67.3 million in the quarter under review. The metric increased primarily in the luxury category.



Meanwhile, digital advertising revenues inched up 0.6% to $111.9 million. This year-over-year increase was due to the impact of additional six days in the quarter, higher direct-sold advertising at The New York Times Group and the addition of advertising revenues from The Athletic, which helped mitigate lower creative services revenues and headwinds from the macroeconomic environment.



For the first quarter of 2023, The New York Times Company expects digital advertising revenues and total advertising revenues to decline in the low single digits.

Other Highlights

We note that other revenues jumped 12.1% year over year to $74.3 million during the quarter under review as a result of higher Wirecutter affiliate revenues and revenues from live events and licensing. These were partly offset by lower television revenues. The New York Times Company estimates mid-single-digit growth in other revenues in the first quarter of 2023.



Adjusted operating costs rose 8.4% to $525.7 million during the quarter. Management anticipates adjusted operating costs to increase approximately 6-8% in the first quarter of 2023.



The total adjusted operating profit increased 29.7% to $141.8 million during the quarter under review as higher digital subscription revenues from The New York Times Group segment and the impact of additional six days more than offset operating losses at The Athletic.

Segment Details

The New York Times Group’s revenues increased 7.3% year over year to $637.6 million. Subscription revenues rose 11% to $390 million due to growth in subscription revenues from digital-only products and the impact of additional six days in the quarter. Advertising revenues fell 1.6% to $173.9 million, stemming from soft digital advertising revenues.



The adjusted operating profit jumped 36% to $148.7 million. This can be attributed to higher digital-only subscription revenues and the impact of additional six days in the quarter.



Revenues totaled $29.9 million in The Athletic segment, primarily from subscription revenues. The adjusted operating loss amounted to $6.9 million.

Financial Aspects

The New York Times Company ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of about $486.3 million, reflecting a decrease of $588.2 million from $1.07 billion as of Dec 26, 2021. Approximately $550 million was utilized to fund the buyout of The Athletic in February 2022.



The company incurred capital expenditures of about $7 million during the quarter. Management envisions capital expenditures of about $50 million in 2023.



The board of directors authorized a $150 million share repurchase program in February 2022. As of Feb 3, 2023, the company repurchased 3,344,445 shares for about $112.1 million, and $37.9 remained under the authorization. The company’s board of directors also approved a new $250 million Class A share buyback program.



The company’s board announced a dividend of 11 cents a share to be payable on Apr 20, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of the business on Apr 5, 2023. This reflects an increase of 2 cents from the previous quarter.



We note that this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has risen 16.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 4.3%.

3 Solid Picks

Here we have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely Urban Outfitters URBN, Arhaus ARHS and Oxford Industries OXM.

Urban Outfitters, a leading lifestyle product and services company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 18%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial-year revenues suggests growth of 5% from the year-ago reported figure.



Arhaus, which operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishing market, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is 16.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arhaus’ revenues and EPS suggests growth of 54% and 26.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. Arhaus has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 112%, on average.



Oxford Industries, an apparel company, carries a Zacks Rank #2. OXM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Oxford Industries’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 23.3% and 34.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The New York Times Company (NYT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.