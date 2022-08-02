NY Times (NYT) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

The New York Times Company NYT is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter 2022 numbers on Aug 3, before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $552.8 million, indicating an improvement of 10.9% from the prior-year reported figure.



The bottom line of this diversified media conglomerate is expected to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share of 20 cents has been stable in the past 30 days. The figure suggests a decline of 44.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.8%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company’s bottom line came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Factors to Note

The New York Times Company has been utilizing technological advancements to reach its target audience more effectively. The company’s business model with greater emphasis on subscription revenues bodes well. We believe that the acquisition of a digital subscription-based sports media business, The Athletic, is likely to have been accretive to the company’s revenues. The buyout has not only helped The New York Times Company to expand the addressable market of potential subscribers but also diversify offerings.



On its last earnings call, management guided an increase of about 12-14% year over year in total subscription revenues and a rise of approximately 23-27% in digital-only subscription revenues for second-quarter 2022. Management projected a 7-9% increase in total subscription revenues at The New York Times Group and a 4-6 percentage points contribution from The Athletic to consolidated results. It also guided a 16-18% increase in digital-only subscription revenues at The New York Times Group segment and a 7-9 percentage points contribution from The Athletic.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter total subscription revenues and digital-only subscription revenues is currently pegged at $385 million and $238 million, compared with $339.2 million and $190.1 million, respectively, reported in the year-ago period.



The company has been making concerted efforts to lower dependence on traditional advertising and focus on digitization. It has been diversifying business, adding new revenue streams, and streamlining operations to increase efficiencies. The company has not only been gearing up to become an optimum destination for news and information but also focusing on lifestyle products and services.



The New York Times Company had guided a low-single-digit increase in digital advertising revenues and mid-single-digit growth in total advertising revenues for the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter digital advertising revenues and total advertising revenues is currently pegged at $73 million and $118 million, compared with $71 million and $112.8 million, respectively, reported in the year-ago period.

However, any deleverage in expenses related to product development, sales and marketing, as well as general and administrative, might have weighed on margins. The company had earlier forecast an increase of approximately 18-22% in adjusted operating costs as it continues to invest in the drivers of digital subscription growth.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for The New York Times Company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The New York Times Company has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

