NY sues Becton Dickinson unit over surgical mesh devices, consent judgment expected

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Becton Dickinson and Co's BDX.N CR Bard unit of concealing the risks of surgical mesh devices.

A consent judgment is expected in the case, according to records of the New York state court in Manhattan where the complaint by state Attorney General Letitia James was filed.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

