NY sues Becton Dickinson unit over surgical mesh devices, consent judgment expected

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Becton Dickinson and Co's BDX.N CR Bard unit of concealing the risks of surgical mesh devices.

A consent judgment is expected in the case, according to records of the New York state court in Manhattan where the complaint by state Attorney General Letitia James was filed.

