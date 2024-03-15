NY Manufacturing Index Tumbles to -20.9, a 19-Point Drop in March 2024

Manufacturing Downtrend in New York State

FXEmpire.com -

March 2024 has seen a continued decline in manufacturing activity in New York State, as revealed by the latest Empire State Manufacturing Survey. This downtrend is marked by a significant drop in the general business conditions index, falling nineteen points to a low of -20.9.

Demand and Shipments Wane

There’s a notable softening in demand, with the new orders index dropping eleven points to -17.2. Concurrently, shipments have decreased, evidenced by a ten-point fall in the shipments index to -6.9. This decline in both new orders and shipments underscores a weakening demand environment.

Inventory and Order Backlogs Decline

The survey indicates a continued shrinkage in unfilled orders, as the unfilled orders index steadies at -10.9. Additionally, inventories are diminishing, with the inventories index marginally changing to -12.9. Delivery times appear stable, with the delivery times index at -1.0.

Employment and Working Hours Decrease

Labor market indicators are showing signs of stress. Both employment levels and working hours are on a downtrend, as reflected in the seven-point decrease in the employment index to -7.1 and a six-point fall in the average workweek index to -10.4.

Price Pressures and Future Outlook

While input price increases have moderated slightly, selling price increases have remained consistent. Firms maintain a cautious optimism for the future, with the future business conditions index stable at 21.6. However, this subdued optimism aligns with modest capital spending plans.

Short-Term Market Forecast

Given the current conditions, the short-term outlook for the manufacturing sector in New York State leans bearish. The significant declines in demand and shipments, coupled with weakening labor market indicators and continued inventory reductions, paint a challenging picture for the sector in the near future. The steady selling price pressures add another layer of complexity, suggesting potential margin squeezes for manufacturers.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.