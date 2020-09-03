NY hedge fund founder charged with fraud, extortion tied to Neiman Marcus bankruptcy

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The founder of a New York hedge fund was criminally charged on Thursday over an alleged scheme to pressure a rival not to bid for assets related to Neiman Marcus' bankruptcy so he could buy them at a lower price, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Daniel Kamensky, the principal of Marble Ridge Capital, which has more than $1 billion of assets, was charged with securities fraud, wire fraud, extortion and obstruction of justice, the Justice Department said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

