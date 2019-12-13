NY Fed's Williams says U.S. economy on stable footing after rate cuts

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on a strong footing with a rebounding housing market, robust jobs growth and persistent consumer spending, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said Friday in his first public comments after the central bank's policy meeting this week.

"The economy is performing about as well as we have seen in decades," Williams said to an audience of students and faculty at the Borough of Manhattan Community College.

Fed officials agreed to hold rates steady at this week's policy meeting after cutting rates by 0.75 percentage point this year. It was their first unanimous vote since the April 30-May 1 meeting.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

