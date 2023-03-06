NY Fed says supply chain pressures normalized in February

By Michael S. Derby

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Monday a large drop in global supply chain pressures last month, which could point to lower inflation levels over time.

The bank said that its monthly Global Supply Chain Index moved to a reading of negative 0.26 in February, down from the revised 0.94 seen in January. The negative reading for February was the first since August 2019.

The bank said February's reading signaled a notable drop in supply chain pressures, which have been generating significant trouble throughout the global economy due to the coronavirus pandemic. The index's recent shifts "suggest that global supply chain conditions have returned to normal after experiencing temporary setbacks around the turn of the year," the bank said.

Supply chain pressures have been a notable driver of the high inflation seen around the world over the last few years. The latest data suggests that an easier time of moving goods around the world could help reduce price pressures.

The New York Fed report arrives amid a major shift in supply chain dynamics as China reopens its economy after extended periods of aggressive lockdowns. Economists and policy makers have been debating whether China's reengagement will drive up inflation pressures due to higher economic activity, or lower them by reducing the kinks supply chains have suffered over the last three years.

In the report, the New York Fed said the latest reduction in supply chain pressures was driven by many factors, but it noted the biggest contribution came from improved European economy delivery times.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Michael.Derby@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.