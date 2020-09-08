Cryptocurrencies

NY AG Asks Court for New Order to Make Bitfinex Turn Over Tether Loan Documents

Nikhilesh De CoinDesk
The New York Attorney Generalâs office (NYAG) wants Tether and Bitfinex to immediately turn over documents detailing a $900 million line of credit the first entity extended to the second, according to a new filing with a public court system.

The NYAGâs office began a formal inquiry into Bitfinex and Tether last April, when it alleged Bitfinex had lost access to more than $850 million in customer and corporate funds and covered up the shortfall by borrowing from Tether, with which it shares executives and corporate owners. The NYAG won a ruling that ordered the companies to turn over information pertaining to the extension of credit and the firmsâ relationship. The respondents appealed, but lost the appeal in July.

âIn the time since the [appeals courtâs] ruling, the parties attempted to resolve this matter, unsuccessfully,â the filing, dated Sept. 8 (or exactly 61 days from when the appeals court ruled) said.

NYAGâs inquiry into Bitfinex and Tether, currently the largest stablecoin issuer, revealed there was a period in which the U.S. dollar-pegged USDT stablecoin was only about 74% backed by reserves. Tether later said its token was fully backed, but didnât specify what makes up its reserves.Â Â 

The NYAGâs office is now hoping to meet with New York Judge Joel Cohen, who is overseeing the case, and to argue for a new order with a strict 60-day deadline for the crypto companies to turn over the documents.

âAt the conference we seek, the OAG [OfficeÂ of theÂ Attorney General] will request that the Court order the immediate production of documents and information by Respondents as required under the April 24, 2019 Order â¦ to be completed no later than sixty (60) days from the date of the requested order,â the filing said. âThe OAG will also request that the Court extend the injunction previously entered in this matter for an additional ninety (90) days.â

The injunction in question prohibits Tether from lending any more funds to Bitfinex.

âDespite our best efforts, we were not able to reach an agreement. While we continue to be willing to discuss a potential resolution, we will file our response to the proposed next steps in due course. We will continue to pursue a fair and reasonable process,â Bitfinex and Tether General Counsel Stuart Hoegner said in a statement sent by a spokesperson.

This follows a July statement where he said, âWe will respect the courtâs order.â

For its part, Bitfinex has sought subpoenas against various banks to try and recover its missing customer funds, which it held with Crypto Capital, an unlicensed âshadow bankâ whose operator, Reginald Fowler, was arrested last year and is awaiting trial.

Crypto Capitalâs holdings, which apparently included some of Bitfinexâs funds, were seized by U.S., U.K. and Polish authorities, and Bitfinex has yet to recover any of these funds.

Read the full letter below:

UPDATE (Sept. 9, 12:35 UTC): This article has been updated with a statement from Bitfinex and Tether.

