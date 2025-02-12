$NXU stock is up 61% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NXU stock has now risen 61% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $65,856,765 of trading volume.

$NXU Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NXU:

$NXU insiders have traded $NXU stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JESSICA BILLINGSLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 368,326 shares for an estimated $106,978 .

. BRITT E IDE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 361,700 shares for an estimated $97,918 .

. ANNIE PRATT (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 264,655 shares for an estimated $70,412 .

. SARAH WYANT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 22,820 shares for an estimated $8,219

$NXU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $NXU stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

