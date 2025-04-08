$NXU stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NXU stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,398,038 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NXU:
$NXU Insider Trading Activity
$NXU insiders have traded $NXU stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JESSICA BILLINGSLEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 368,326 shares for an estimated $106,978.
- BRITT E IDE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 361,700 shares for an estimated $97,918.
- ANNIE PRATT (President) has made 2 purchases buying 61,733 shares for an estimated $15,246 and 6 sales selling 264,655 shares for an estimated $70,412.
- SARAH WYANT (Chief Financial Officer) sold 22,820 shares for an estimated $8,219
$NXU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $NXU stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 104,568 shares (+878.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,842
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 53,011 shares (+73.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,191
- GROUND SWELL CAPITAL, LLC added 41,941 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,457
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 31,732 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,635
- SCIENTECH RESEARCH LLC added 20,830 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,079
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 19,207 shares (+93.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,359
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 10,484 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,113
