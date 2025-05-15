$NXT stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NXT stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $241,567,399 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NXT:
$NXT Insider Trading Activity
$NXT insiders have traded $NXT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID P BENNETT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 9,801 shares for an estimated $489,069
- BRUCE LEDESMA (Chief Legal & Compliance Ofc) sold 9,891 shares for an estimated $455,474
- HOWARD WENGER (President) sold 6,066 shares for an estimated $272,970
$NXT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of $NXT stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,164,007 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,191,254
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,890,445 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,663,352
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,818,592 shares (-77.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,433,165
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,524,497 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,689,875
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,420,528 shares (-78.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,861,049
- UBS GROUP AG removed 1,246,952 shares (-45.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,546,557
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 918,336 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,698,679
$NXT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
