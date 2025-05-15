$NXT stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NXT stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $241,567,399 of trading volume.

$NXT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NXT:

$NXT insiders have traded $NXT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID P BENNETT (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 9,801 shares for an estimated $489,069

BRUCE LEDESMA (Chief Legal & Compliance Ofc) sold 9,891 shares for an estimated $455,474

HOWARD WENGER (President) sold 6,066 shares for an estimated $272,970

$NXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of $NXT stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NXT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/29/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

