NXT Energy Secures Investment for Strategic Growth

November 01, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

NXT Energy Solutn (TSE:SFD) has released an update.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has received the first tranche of a planned US$900,000 convertible debenture from Ataraxia Capital, which will aid in funding their upcoming SFD® surveys in Africa and Southeast Asia. This investment marks an increase in Ataraxia’s ownership in NXT, supporting NXT’s strategic growth and pipeline development. The capital infusion is expected to bolster business development and marketing efforts, turning opportunities into firm contracts.

