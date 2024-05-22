NXT Energy Expands Reach with Southeast Asia Contract

NXT Energy Solutn (TSE:SFD) has released an update.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has secured a contract to conduct an SFD® survey for an independent oil and gas company in Southeast Asia, with operations starting in Q3 2024 and results due by Q4 2024. This development heralds NXT’s entry into one of the world’s most rapidly expanding economic zones, indicating potential for future collaborations in the region. The technology offered by NXT, utilizing quantum mechanics for exploration, promises to streamline clients’ exploration strategies and reduce associated risks and costs.

