News & Insights

Stocks

NXT Energy Completes Debenture Placement with Ataraxia

November 12, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NXT Energy Solutn (TSE:SFD) has released an update.

NXT Energy Solutions has successfully completed its final tranche of a private placement, raising a total of $900,000 through convertible debentures with Ataraxia Capital. This funding will support upcoming SFD surveys and other business activities in Africa and Southeast Asia. The debentures offer potential conversion into common shares, enhancing Ataraxia’s stake in NXT.

For further insights into TSE:SFD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.