NXT Energy Completes Debenture Placement with Ataraxia

NXT Energy Solutn (TSE:SFD) has released an update.

NXT Energy Solutions has successfully completed its final tranche of a private placement, raising a total of $900,000 through convertible debentures with Ataraxia Capital. This funding will support upcoming SFD surveys and other business activities in Africa and Southeast Asia. The debentures offer potential conversion into common shares, enhancing Ataraxia’s stake in NXT.

