NXST vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Broadcast Radio and Television sector might want to consider either Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) or Netflix (NFLX). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Nexstar Broadcasting Group and Netflix are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that NXST's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

NXST currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.77, while NFLX has a forward P/E of 86.29. We also note that NXST has a PEG ratio of 0.68. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88.

Another notable valuation metric for NXST is its P/B ratio of 2.19. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NFLX has a P/B of 23.12.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NXST's Value grade of A and NFLX's Value grade of D.

NXST is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that NXST is likely the superior value option right now.

