NXST vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Broadcast Radio and Television sector have probably already heard of Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) and Netflix (NFLX). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Nexstar Broadcasting Group and Netflix are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that NXST likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than NFLX has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

NXST currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.29, while NFLX has a forward P/E of 77.74. We also note that NXST has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.59.

Another notable valuation metric for NXST is its P/B ratio of 1.92. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NFLX has a P/B of 20.81.

Based on these metrics and many more, NXST holds a Value grade of A, while NFLX has a Value grade of D.

NXST has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than NFLX, so it seems like value investors will conclude that NXST is the superior option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.