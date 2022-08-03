NXST vs. NFLX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Broadcast Radio and Television sector might want to consider either Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) or Netflix (NFLX). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Nexstar Broadcasting Group is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Netflix has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that NXST is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NXST currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.10, while NFLX has a forward P/E of 22.01. We also note that NXST has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54.

Another notable valuation metric for NXST is its P/B ratio of 2.59. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NFLX has a P/B of 5.16.

These metrics, and several others, help NXST earn a Value grade of A, while NFLX has been given a Value grade of C.

NXST is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that NXST is likely the superior value option right now.

