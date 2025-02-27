$NXST stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NXST stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $49,264,672 of trading volume.

$NXST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NXST:

$NXST insiders have traded $NXST stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PERRY A SOOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $32,783,660 .

. JAY M. GROSSMAN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,707,000

GARY WEITMAN (See Remarks) sold 7,261 shares for an estimated $1,196,612

BLAKE RUSSELL (EVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,782 shares for an estimated $808,797 .

. BRETT JENKINS (See Remarks) sold 4,331 shares for an estimated $739,041

ANDREW ALFORD (President, Broadcasting) sold 3,175 shares for an estimated $532,844

JOHN R MUSE sold 2,385 shares for an estimated $405,824

D GEOFFREY ARMSTRONG sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $332,770

CHARLES THOMAS MCMILLEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $321,058 .

. LISBETH MCNABB sold 875 shares for an estimated $150,500

BERNADETTE S. AULESTIA sold 500 shares for an estimated $82,224

LEE ANN GLIHA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 330 shares for an estimated $52,214

$NXST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $NXST stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.