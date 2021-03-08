NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Broadcast Radio and Television sector have probably already heard of Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) and Netflix (NFLX). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Nexstar Broadcasting Group and Netflix are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that NXST is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NXST currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.47, while NFLX has a forward P/E of 53.06. We also note that NXST has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.82.

Another notable valuation metric for NXST is its P/B ratio of 3.02. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NFLX has a P/B of 20.67.

These metrics, and several others, help NXST earn a Value grade of A, while NFLX has been given a Value grade of D.

NXST sticks out from NFLX in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that NXST is the better option right now.

