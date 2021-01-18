NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Broadcast Radio and Television stocks are likely familiar with Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) and Netflix (NFLX). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Nexstar Broadcasting Group has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Netflix has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that NXST likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than NFLX has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

NXST currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.44, while NFLX has a forward P/E of 55.06. We also note that NXST has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84.

Another notable valuation metric for NXST is its P/B ratio of 2.24. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NFLX has a P/B of 21.29.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NXST's Value grade of A and NFLX's Value grade of D.

NXST has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than NFLX, so it seems like value investors will conclude that NXST is the superior option right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nexstar Media Group, Inc (NXST): Free Stock Analysis Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.