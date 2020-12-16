NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Broadcast Radio and Television sector have probably already heard of Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) and Netflix (NFLX). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Nexstar Broadcasting Group has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Netflix has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that NXST's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NXST currently has a forward P/E ratio of 6.55, while NFLX has a forward P/E of 83. We also note that NXST has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.77.

Another notable valuation metric for NXST is its P/B ratio of 2.12. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NFLX has a P/B of 22.22.

Based on these metrics and many more, NXST holds a Value grade of A, while NFLX has a Value grade of D.

NXST is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that NXST is likely the superior value option right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nexstar Media Group, Inc (NXST): Free Stock Analysis Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.