NXST Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $175.45, changing hands as low as $175.24 per share. Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXST's low point in its 52 week range is $148 per share, with $217.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $176.53.

